Hands up, whose underwear drawer needs an overhaul? Yup, ours too. If lurid colourways and eye-watering lace inserts just aren't your kind of thing, then prepare to get really excited about &Other Stories’ latest collaboration with Alöe. The kooky Swedish brand has partnered with the British low-fi lingerie label to produce an underwear and loungewear collection that looks grown-up, sexy, and comfortable, all at once.
No wonder, as Alöe’s founder Claire Judge has based this collection on the clothes that dancers wear when they are warming up. Think bras with delicate ribbon straps and loosely tailored kimonos. The collection will be available at the end of the month and with prices starting at £15, it isn’t inconceivable that one could treat oneself to a set or two. Just a thought.