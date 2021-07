After my skincare is applied, I jump into my favorite part these days: my Zoom-ready makeup routine. I apply my Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tint in shade Rich 2. I use a brush to apply it only because I always get makeup everywhere when I use my fingers. Next, I work on my brows. I use the Benefit Brow Pencil in Shade 5; it’s dark but not stark. I apply light strokes to help frame my face. I then apply a little dew using the Ami Colé Light-Catching Highlighter in a tapping motion from the end of my eyebrows to the apple of my cheeks. I use a makeup complexion sample to brighten areas of the face. I am always trying new samples and product innovations for the brand so I keep it right on my counter to try new looks daily. I finish my look with mascara (today I am using Pat McGrath’s Fetish Lash ), Merit’s Flush Balm in Raspberry Beret and, of course, Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil