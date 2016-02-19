Who doesn’t love a good haunted house? And, to be honest, there are few that are spookier than the mansion from the original season of American Horror Story. We still have nightmares about it. For any fans who have ever wondered what it would be like to stay in the bone-chilling property IRL, that pipe dream is now a reality thanks to Airbnb.
The historic Los Angeles listing is now offered on Airbnb for $1,450 a night. Otherwise known as The Alfred Rosenheim Mansion, the space is a sprawling property that was built in 1908 and accommodates 16 people — with nine bedrooms, and four-and-a-half bathrooms. You might recognize the home from other cult horror moments, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer or The X-Files.
Every inch of the space is exactly as you remember from the show — the crown molding, decorative ceilings, cherry-wood details, and towering chandeliers — the only thing missing is Rubber Man. Check out the pics ahead, and if you book it, if you dare.
