Deep breaths, everyone! Even though the holidays are looming ever closer, there’s still a few days left to calmly order gifts that will arrive in time. What would we do without Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping? We don’t even want to think about it! If you’ve got a sporty, gym-loving workout fanatic in your life, then Amazon is the perfect place to pick up fitness-themed gifts to support them with their wellness goals.
The cost of fitness gear (whether it be actual workout equipment, clothing, or accessories) can really add up when stocking up on the various accouterments that go along with exercising — so anytime we can lighten a loved one’s load is immensely helpful. Just maybe avoid giving your wife a Peleton!
We’ve rounded up 14 fitness gifts from Amazon to make it even easier to sift through the masses of options. If you know your loved one is looking for a little something to enhance their workouts, then you can’t go wrong with any of these choices.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.