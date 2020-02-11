Here’s How To Treat Yourself On Valentine’s Day

If relaxing in a warm and sudsy tub on February 14 with a tray full of multiple beverages, snacks, beauty products, and tech devices streaming Celine Dion is wrong, then do we really want to be right? What started as a viral Twitter thread — poking fun at elaborate bath-tray stock images of various women sipping lattes to Cab Sav, operating iPads and iPhones at the same time, and dining on cornflakes to charcuterie, all while bathing — has turned into an IRL consideration. Are we confused by the absurdity of these "unrealistic" depictions or are we fascinated by all the luxurious possibilities they present?
Only you can decide if spending Valentine's Day in a bubble-filled tub complete with both hard and soft cheese atop an attachable bamboo tray is ridiculous — or if it's the ultimate form of the proverbial "treat yo'self" practice. Test it out ahead by shopping any one of the infamous trays ahead — coupled with real reviews from women out there that actually bathe (among other things) with them.
