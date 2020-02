Here’s How To Treat Yourself On Valentine’s Day

If relaxing in a warm and sudsy tub on February 14 with a tray full of multiple beverages, snacks, beauty products, and tech devices streaming Celine Dion is wrong, then do we really want to be right? What started as a viral Twitter thread — poking fun at elaborate bath-tray stock images of various women sipping lattes to Cab Sav, operating iPads and iPhones at the same time, and dining on cornflakes to charcuterie, all while bathing — has turned into an IRL consideration. Are we confused by the absurdity of these "unrealistic" depictions or are we fascinated by all the luxurious possibilities they present?