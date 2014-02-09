They say that every cloud has a silver lining, but for fall '14, Joseph Altuzarra proved he could do one better. And, for him, that meant pops of hot pink, tangerine, and combat blue.
It was Altuzarra's strategic use of colors that gave classics a kooky wink. The oversized lapels of gorgeous wrap coats flipped over to reveal a shocking blue, while pink peeked out from inside an otherwise all-gray topper. The New York-by-way-of-Paris designer also highlighted the seams of clean-lined dresses, giving each shapely frock a little something special.
A bright tapestry of tops provided tons of texture and fringe that swung with every model's step, and there were statement-making furs that took on geometric patterns of colorblocking. And, for the closing of the show, down the runway came the slinkiest of silk slip dresses in neutral silvers and creams to serve as our last impression. No, perhaps the ending note was not as colorful as the start, but with Altuzarra's attention to every detail, it was still a strong and masterful one.