My Past, Present & Future — In Outfits

So you’re now e-commerce director for Peter Do. What’s a typical day like for you?

“I’m always juggling 20 different things at once. At Peter Do, we’re a really small team, but the brand is growing fast, so we all do a little of everything. E-commerce direction is a lot, because as soon as one season is done, it’s time to start the next one. Plus, in addition to those duties, I do anything from answering emails to making sure the website’s updated to customer service. It’s intense, but we all work together really harmoniously and have a shared mission to build this brand. Seeing how it’s grown already and that vision of where we see it going in the future keep us going through it all — it’s about passion.”