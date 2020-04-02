Online Alcohol Sales Are Skyrocketing — & These Are The Top-Selling Bottles

As the saying goes, in vino veritas, and let me tell you, in this quarantine time, the vino is speaking the veritas. As nonessential businesses grind to a halt, one industry is booming — alcohol delivery. The president of Wine Insiders, Louis Amoroso, says sales are up to five times what they would normally expect at this time, "People are stocking up for their Zoom happy hours, dinners at home, and Netflix watch parties." Amoroso compared its current wine sales to Black Friday and Cyber Monday citing a doubling of sales in just one day.
Wine isn't the only alcohol people are buying for their social distancing. Whiskey Exchange saw an uptick in sales across the board with a 50% increase in sales of its Whiskey Of The Year and bigger bulk orders of hard liquor as people stock their home bars. Drizly has also seen an uptick in wine, hard liquor, hard seltzer, and beer.
And if you were worried about your favorite summer beer going out of fashion, Liz Paquette, Drizly’s Head of Consumer Insights, ensures us that Corona's sales are up 281% from where they would expect them to be. Small direct-to-consumer brands are also flourishing at this time, with brands such as Haus, a brand of low-ABV aperitifs, showing sales increasing 450% in just two weeks.
Ahead, The Whiskey Exchange, Drizly, Wine Insiders, and Haus share their bestselling drinks.