If a skin-care bible were to exist, the very first chapter would be about sunscreen. SPF is the one thing — no matter your age, complexion, or skin type — that every dermatologist touts as the single most important product you can use to protect your skin. This rings especially true in the summer, where (socially distant) beach and park sessions mean soaking up more UV rays than usual.
But one crucial part of sun care that often goes overlooked is what you do after being outdoors. "Even without a sunburn, UV radiation, heat, visible and infrared light, and other environmental factors can lead to inflammation in the skin and a disruption of the skin barrier," Hadley King, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, says. "It's important to look for products that contain humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate the skin, and emollients like ceramides and lipids to support the skin barrier."
So even if you aren't burned or visibly red, post-sun care can be the difference between feeling glowy and sun-kissed or dry and achy. Ahead, we rounded up the best after-sun treatments so your summer skin can thrive.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
