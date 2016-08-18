I’m hardly a committed shaver. I mainly spend my shower time lathering on my favorite body wash and indulging my hair with hydrating masks. Ridding my legs of fuzz is an afterthought. I’m all about the no-shave movement, because of the empowering message, and, well, I'm lazy. But still, I give into the razor weekly. (It is summer, after all.) My biggest issues? Nicks and ingrowns.
No, they’re not catastrophic tragedies, but they are pretty darn unsightly. There are plenty of innovative alternatives to my old-fashioned routine, but I’m into quick and easy, so I'm staying with what I know and stocking up on these cooling creams, bacteria-killers, and ingrown fixer-uppers.
Ahead, click through to shop the hero products for achieving super-smooth skin post-shave.
