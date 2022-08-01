Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

For undergrad, absolutely. Neither of my parents finished college degrees and my mom was adamant about my sister and me getting degrees. She also made it an expectation that we had to pay for it mostly on our own. I knew going into college applications that I wanted to go wherever it would be the cheapest so I chose an in-state public school where I received a full-tuition scholarship and some additional scholarships. Beyond that, I paid for room/board with loans the first two years (totaling $9,000) and rent the last year and a half with Pell Grants, plus around $2,000 per year from a college fund. I went to graduate school one semester after graduating from undergrad. I received full tuition + a stipend and only had to pay ~$1,200 in fees each semester. I paid off my undergraduate loans during graduate school.