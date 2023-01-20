Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents enrolled my sibling and me in an exceptional private school and saved for college. Unfortunately, after one of our parents died, the surviving parent decided to move us to just a very good public school. My parents didn't have a lot of money and I strongly suspect not much was contributed to our college funds after the death of my parent. I took out loans and was an RA for two years to pay for school. I also worked an additional part-time job working 20-40 hours a week on top of going to school. This was really hard and stressful and it took me years to recover financially and emotionally although I'm glad I have my degrees. I paid off my student loans years ago.