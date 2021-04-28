8:15 a.m. — Wake up to my alarm. Get up and love on my partner, L., and the more snuggly of our two cats. Our other cat is somewhere sleeping off his nighttime zoomies. It's Saturday but I'm supposed to drop off my weekly saliva sample at school for COVID testing because we've been remote the last two days due to snow. Luckily a nearby colleague is stopping to pick mine up on her way. Score! Once I make the hand-off, I make L. a cup of the super fancy hot chocolate I got him for Valentine's Day. Another alarm goes off reminding me to take my antidepressant (I take it for my anxiety and panic disorder). I started medication for the first time about a month ago after feeling for months like my physiological symptoms were getting out of control and that therapy alone wasn't cutting it anymore. So far, so good. I think.