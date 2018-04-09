These Are The Female Artists To Watch In 2018

K: "I’m a nerd, so I kind of approach everything really cerebrally, academically. When I hadn’t done anything musically in a while, I would question, How do you go from no song to the start of a song? And the advice I was given was to just go and jam. It’s probably the biggest jump anyone can take as a performer, just improvising. It’s hard to describe that moment [of creation], but it requires a willingness to not know what’s about to happen and, more than anything, to be like, I have no idea what I’m doing and I’m really uncomfortable, but I’m just about to do this thing, and it might suck."