Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off all Max Backpacks at Able Carry with our promo code R29MAX, now through May 13.
A good backpack — one that fits all the necessary criteria for comfort, storage, and versatility — is hard to come by. But our search for the best backpack for both travel and work may have officially come to an end. Both reviewers and R29 shopping editors agree the Max Backpack is a new travel must-have, fitting everything you could possibly need — whether that's for a weekend away or a month-long vacay — without worrying about it failing you halfway through.
Able Carry, a brand that's best known for its intuitively designed and durable bags, has given Refinery29 readers an exclusive discount so they can try its bestseller for less. From now through May 13, you can score 15% off the Max Backpack with the promo code R29MAX. Keep on scrolling to find out more about our new favorite travel bag — especially from IRL shoppers and reviewers who are simply obsessed.
The self-proclaimed "Ultimate Everyday Backpack" — with its efficient storage that fits up to 17" devices — is perfect for everything from work to travel. Made with durable water-resistant fabric, this backpack features a large main compartment, an array of external pockets, thick shoulder support, ventilated pads (so your back stays cool on the go), and magnetic chest straps. The bag also addresses some of the most common woes of backpack use: finding all that stuff you've stuffed inside. The Everday Backpack unzips to allow you a full view of the interior of the main compartment, and a completely separate section (the "work compartment") stores your laptop and small tech like chargers and computer mice. Other easy-to-access areas include two quick-access pockets for your travel essentials, like a passport, phone, and tickets, and a surprisingly roomy side pocket will hold just about any water bottle you throw at it — Able brags it can accommodate a bulky 1 liter Nalgene and even an entire bottle of Champagne.
We got sent a sample of the backpack at the R29 offices, and our affiliate director Sarah Crow took it home for a spin. She found that it indeed hit that sweet spot of being safe enough to cart her laptop around in but still large enough for a full weekend away. "Despite its larger size, the bag is extremely lightweight and the straps are really comfortable and feel secure, especially when the chest clip is closed," she explains. Her only note was that it is a bit larger, so her "fellow shorties" might find it takes some getting used to. "But the sleek style and overall size and comfort are well worth the minor tweaks it took to make this fit like a glove," Sarah concludes.
“
It made my travel easier and lighter.
Able Carry Reviewer
”
Happy customers also agree. The Max Backpack is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with 94 reviews. One reviewer explains, "The material quality is great and it’s very comfortable to carry even when fully loaded." Other reviewers find it outperforms other travel backpacks (one even proclaiming they've owned "every [one] known to man" before finding this one), but the Able Carry one is their "most functional bag [they] own." Overall, 97% of Able Carry shoppers would recommend the backpack Given that summer travel is just around the corner, it's a worthwhile investment (and may even save you some repeat purchases on lesser bags). At 15% off, there's no better time to invest in a backpack that makes your travels (whether to work or to Europe) a little bit easier. And when you're ready to toast to your newly improved commute, your Able backpack is ready to accommodate that bottle of bubbly.
“
I own almost every backpack known to man, but this is truly the most functional bag I own.
Able Carry Reviewer
”
