Happy customers also agree. The Max Backpack is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with 94 reviews. One reviewer explains, "The material quality is great and it’s very comfortable to carry even when fully loaded." Other reviewers find it outperforms other travel backpacks (one even proclaiming they've owned "every [one] known to man" before finding this one), but the Able Carry one is their "most functional bag [they] own." Overall, 97% of Able Carry shoppers would recommend the backpack Given that summer travel is just around the corner, it's a worthwhile investment (and may even save you some repeat purchases on lesser bags). At 15% off, there's no better time to invest in a backpack that makes your travels (whether to work or to Europe) a little bit easier. And when you're ready to toast to your newly improved commute, your Able backpack is ready to accommodate that bottle of bubbly.