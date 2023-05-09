We got sent a sample of the backpack at the R29 offices, and our affiliate director Sarah Crow took it home for a spin. She found that it indeed hit that sweet spot of being safe enough to cart her laptop around in but still large enough for a full weekend away. "Despite its larger size, the bag is extremely lightweight and the straps are really comfortable and feel secure, especially when the chest clip is closed," she explains. Her only note was that it is a bit larger, so her "fellow shorties" might find it takes some getting used to. "But the sleek style and overall size and comfort are well worth the minor tweaks it took to make this fit like a glove," Sarah concludes.