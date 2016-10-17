Succeeding in the art world often requires taking risks and experiencing setbacks. Fear of failing can sometimes threaten to stop the creative journey altogether. Need proof? Take Alex Proba, the stylish multidisciplinary designer and art director we're spotlighting with the help of Perrier® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. Proba is all about flinging herself (and her work) out into the world, even if it means not always getting it right. For example, her project A Poster A Day allows her to experiment day in and day out and learn from each piece she creates — even those that don't resonate. As another act of fearlessness, Proba refuses to tie herself to one medium. Painting, digital, architecture, and an eclectic foray into rug design have made her a name in whimsical design work, not to mention a rakish and well-rounded creative mind.
Take it from her: Always trust yourself. Don’t think. Live.
