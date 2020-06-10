A Letter From Our Co-Founders and Former Co-CEOs

To all of the R29 team: We know this is a very tough moment. You are creating important, powerful content every day, and continuously providing opportunities to emerging voices and creative talents. Do not forget that the work you’ve done has been a change agent in the industry — from the Shatterbox film initiative, to helping drive policy change in the UK, to the daring editorial platforms that have challenged taboos — this team of writers and creators has pushed many conversations forward. And we know you will continue to do so.