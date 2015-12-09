Story from PoliticsThis A.M.UsPrincess Ariel won't be a redhead in the live-action "Little Mermaid." (Read More)A French scientist allegedly found a hidden portrait underneath the Mona Lisa. (Read More)Oscar Pistorius was released on $688 bail after being convicted of murder. (Read More)A severed pig’s head was thrown at a Philadelphia mosque in a targeted hate crime. (USA Today)A new Brazilian bill would make rape victims who are seeking abortions prove that they were raped. (Read More)J.K. Rowling called real-life GOP frontrunner Donald Trump worse than Voldemort. (Read More)AdvertisementA Northern Irish woman was inspired to dump her cheating boyfriend, all thanks to Adele. (Read More)There's an easy way for busy girls to get killer arms. (Watch)Advertisement