Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired the Chicago police's superintendent amid protests over Laquan McDonald’s shooting death. (Chicago Tribune)
A U.S. Marine was convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines. (Read More)
A woman was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after her photo of a dog with its muzzle taped shut went viral. (Read More)
Donald Trump won’t participate in CNN’s debate unless he's paid $5 million. (Washington Post)
The internet went crazy over a rumored bear-rape scene in Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie. (Read More)
2015’s top baby names were inspired by Instagram filters. (Read More)
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife announced the birth of their baby girl – and pledged billions of dollars to charity. (Read More)
Kylie Jenner revealed her internet-related anxiety issues and her big plans to go off the grid to raise chickens. (Read More)
