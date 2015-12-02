Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired the Chicago police's superintendent amid protests over Laquan McDonald’s shooting death. (Chicago Tribune)
A woman was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after her photo of a dog with its muzzle taped shut went viral. (Read More)
The internet went crazy over a rumored bear-rape scene in Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie. (Read More)
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife announced the birth of their baby girl – and pledged billions of dollars to charity. (Read More)
Kylie Jenner revealed her internet-related anxiety issues and her big plans to go off the grid to raise chickens. (Read More)
