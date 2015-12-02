Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired the Chicago police's superintendent amid protests over Laquan McDonald’s shooting death.
Just one week after Chicago authorities complied with court orders, and released dash cam footage of Laquan McDonald’s shooting death at the hands of a white police officer, Mayor Rahm Emanuel asked Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy to tender his resignation. Mayor Emanuel said it’s “undeniable fact that the public trust…has been eroded” following the department’s delayed and obscure handling of the shooting. (Chicago Tribune)
A U.S. Marine was convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines.
A Philippine court found U.S. Marine Joseph Pemberton guilty of homicide nearly a year after 26-year-old Jennifer Laude was discovered dead in a Olongapo City motel bathroom. Prosecutors testified that Pemberton choked Laude after discovering that she was transgender. Lance Corporal Pemberton was sentenced to six to 12 years in a Philippine prison, and ordered to pay over $95,000 in damages to Laude’s family. (Read More)
A Florida woman was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after her photo of a dog with its muzzle taped shut went viral.
Concerned Facebook users banded together after 45-year-old Katharine Lemansky, or “Katie Brown” on the social media site, shared a photo of a dog with duct tape wrapped around its muzzle with the caption, "This is what happens when you don’t shut up!!!” Amassing over 300,000 shares before it was deleted, the photo motivated users to reach out to authorities, who eventually uncovered the poster’s whereabouts. (Read More)
Donald Trump won’t participate in CNN’s Republican debate unless the network pays him $5 million.
While speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump shared his plans to request $5 million from CNN for his participation in the next Republican debate, set to be held on December 15 in Las Vegas. “I won’t do the debate unless they pay me five million dollars, all of which money goes to the wounded warriors or goes to the vets,” Trump told the gathered crowd of his supporters. (Washington Post)
The internet went crazy over a rumored bear-rape scene in Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie The Revenant.
File this one under weirdest story of the day: a rumor that Leonardo DiCaprio is raped by a bear in his new film went viral on Tuesday. The report first appeared on The Drudge Report, with the headline, "DICAPRIO RAPED BY BEAR IN FOX MOVIE.” The studio behind the film denied all reports of a bear-rape scene in the new film. (Read More)
2015’s top baby names were inspired by Instagram filters.
New statistics from BabyCenter.com reveal that our nation’s love affair with Instagram has already affected the next generation: filter names like Amaro, Valencia, and Willow have all increased in popularity for baby names. The name Lux has experienced the largest renaissance, jumping 75% on the list of boy’s names. (Read More)
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla announced the birth of their baby girl – and pledged billions of dollars to charity.
Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Max. Mazel tov! Zuckerberg announced the news and shared a photo of the new family via a post on his Facebook page Tuesday. In addition to his lengthy message to his daughter (and the universe), Zuckerberg announced that he and his wife plan to donate 99% of their Facebook stocks — that's roughly $45 billion right now. (Read More)
Kylie Jenner revealed her internet-related anxiety issues and her big plans to go off the grid to raise chickens.
Kylie Jenner’s Interview spread features some revealing #realtalk about the reality star’s greatest fears. “I wake up every morning with the worst anxiety,” Jenner shared. “My worst fear is waking up and finding something bad about me on the internet." Perhaps because of these internet-induced anxieties, Jenner doesn’t plan to be flexing on Snapchat and Instagram for the next 10 years. “When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens." (Read More)
