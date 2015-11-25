A Russian fighter jet was shot down near the Syrian border.
After allegedly issuing multiple warnings concerning airspace violations, Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 warplane near the Turkey-Syria border. It is believed that both jet pilots ejected from the plane prior to crashing, and a search for them is currently underway in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied all charges of violating Turkish airspace, and called the incident “a stab in the back by the terrorist accomplices.” (BBC)
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
For the first time in the city’s history, a Chicago police officer has been charged for first-degree murder in connection with an on-duty shooting. In October of last year, Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shot 17-year-old South Side native Laquan McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke’s charges, which range from first-degree murder to manslaughter, were announced just a day before the city’s court-ordered deadline to release footage from the shooting. (Read More)
The State Department issued a global travel alert for U.S. citizens.
The U.S. State Department is asking Americans who are traveling this holiday season to "exercise vigilance when in public places" and "avoid large crowds" after a series of terrorist attacks in Paris and in Bamako, Mali. The warning doesn't mean Americans shouldn't travel — but the advisory asks them to be aware of their surroundings, and to "monitor media and…factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities." (Read More)
Five Black Lives Matter activists were shot by a group of white men at a Minneapolis sit-in.
Five Minneapolis activists were wounded when “a group of white supremacists” opened fire on a peaceful demonstration protesting the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark by a city police officer. Black Lives Matter organizers say three white men in ski masks attempted to disrupt the vigil at Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct multiple times with taunts and a counter-protest, before shooting into the gathered crowds. (Read More)
Almost a third of all young adults are living at home with their parents.
More young adults under the age of 34 are living with their parents now than at any point during the recession. A new study released by the Department of Commerce found that 31.5% of 18-to-34-year-olds living in the U.S. haven’t left the nest. Economists theorize that young adults are staying put longer due to a significant decline in early marriage and parenthood. (Wall Street Journal)
Women with intense PMS symptoms have an increased risk of developing high blood pressure.
Researchers from the University of Massachusetts have suggested that women who suffer from moderate to severe PMS have a 40% higher chance to develop high blood pressure within 20 years. Although the study found that women 27 to 40 who experience moderate to severe PMS symptoms are three times more likely to be diagnosed with hypertension, PMS does not cause high blood pressure. (Read More)
Science says “holiday weight gain” isn’t real, so chase this news story with three turkey legs.
Unbutton your pants, and lean in for that third helping of gravy-laden meat without worry or care, ladies: science is on your side. A study shared by the New England Journal of Medicine found no statistical proof for your mom’s theory that she gains five pounds every holiday season. In fact, there’s more reason to believe that your body will adjust to your seasonal gorging without any lingering aftereffects. (Read More)
Adele’s 25 is about to become the fastest selling album in history.
Just three days after its release, Adele’s 25 has surpassed the bar set by *NSYNC, and is projected to sell an astounding 2.9 million copies by Friday. Keep in mind that Adele is accomplishing all of this in the age of streaming services, like Spotify, and without said services’ help. And Nielsen hasn’t finished processing its data on the number of tears shed or texts to exes sent in the days since 25 entered our lives. (Billboard)
