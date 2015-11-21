Meanwhile, the Dixie Chicks are making a comeback. They're playing 40 shows in U.S. and Canada. (Read More)
Here's how tiny store mannequins are. They're typically around 6 feet tall with a 24-inch waist and 34-inch hips. (Read More)
Men apparently eat more than normal in order to impress a female date. Don't offer to share this weekend. (Read More)
A couple in a long-distance relationship created the sweetest joint Instagram account. True love exists! (Read More)
Advertisement
You wouldn't believe this image is of a Hollywood actress. Proof that hair and makeup can do ANYTHING. (Read More)
A disturbing reverse Kylie Jenner makeup tutorial shows how harsh the internet is to women. (Read More)
Our food editor made five Thanksgiving sides with frozen food from Trader Joe's. It worked surprisingly well. (Read More)
Advertisement