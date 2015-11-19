Nigeria’s Boko Haram killed 32 people and wounded 80 others in a suicide bombing.
A suicide bomber left tragedy in their wake after driving into a busy marketplace in the Nigerian town of Yola, killing an estimated 32 people, most of whom were vendors and pedestrians, leaving 80 others wounded. The deaths have been attributed to Boko Haram, Nigeria’s deadly extremist group. (USA Today)
STI rates hit a record high in the U.S.
A new report published by the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) shows that STI cases in the U.S. have increased for the first time since 2006. The Surveillance Report, which uses data from the previous year, depicts a significant rise in all sexually transmitted diseases, including gonorrhea and syphilis, with an all-time high in recorded chlamydia cases. The CDC calls the trend “alarming.” (Huffington Post)
A Black woman in California was confronted by 19 cops who thought she was breaking into her own apartment.
Imagine getting locked out your apartment. Now imagine that while trying to get into your home, 19 armed police officers swarm the scene and treat you like a criminal. That happened to Fay Wells, a Black woman, after her white neighbor mistook her for a burglar and called 911. “What mattered was that I was a woman of color trying to get into her apartment — in an almost entirely white apartment complex in a mostly white city,” Wells wrote of the incident. (Read More)
The FDA brought civil and criminal charges, including fraud, against multiple dietary supplement firms.
Following a yearlong investigation by the Food and Drug Administration into weight-loss pills’ fraudulent or mislabeled ingredients, the Justice Department has filed criminal indictments against dietary supplement manufacturers and some of their executives. The hardest hit was USPLabs, which produces popular supplements like Jack3d and OxyElite Pro. (Read More)
Ben Carson’s campaign published a hilariously botched version of the U.S. map.
Someone in Ben Carson’s camp either really hates New England or isn’t entirely sure that it’s part of the United States. According to a graphic of the U.S. shared on Carson’s Instagram page, Massachusetts is practically in Canada, Vermont is on the coast, and Connecticut may not exist. The United Mess of America map was eventually deleted and replaced with a fixed graphic, but we’ll never forget. (Read More)
Harry Styles admitted to hooking up with a One Direction fan.
While playing a round of Never Have I Ever on Ellen, Harry Styles was the only 1D member who confessed to reaping the benefits of the band’s notoriously dedicated fandom. After the audience reacted with predictable glee and Saved By The Bell-esque “wooing,” Styles joked, “I think mine’s broken,” referring to the answer paddles Ellen had her guests use during the game. (Read More)
A passenger was fined $1,000 for bringing tamales to the U.S.
Earlier this month, 450 tamales were destroyed at Los Angeles International Airport because they contained pork. Somehow, the passenger, who was not identified in the story, had managed to pack 450 tamales into his or her luggage, each individually wrapped in plastic. (Read More)
Jennifer Lawrence revealed she got “really, really drunk” before filming a sex scene with Chris Pratt.
During The Hollywood Reporter’s "Actress Roundtable," Lawrence opened up about needing to drink before her first “real sex scene” with Chris Pratt in Passengers. “It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,” she said. “And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that...That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.” (Read More)
