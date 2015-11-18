For anyone out there still hoping to snag a smooch from Harry Styles, we've got good news. For at least one fan, that dream might have become a reality. So have faith, Directioners. You never know what's going to happen.
How do we know that Styles may have kissed a 1D devotee? Recently, the four remaining band members sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a little game of Never Have I Ever. The guys confessed to all sorts of things — including using one another's toothbrushes and their most regretful tattoos — but perhaps the funniest moment was when DeGeneres asked who had hooked up with a fan before.
Styles’ game paddle flipped around to reveal that he had, though he kept turning it around in his hand. (That's so Harry, right? Flirtatiously open-ended.) So did he or didn't he? We can't be sure — but it definitely seems possible. As for which band member has never sent a naughty text to the wrong person — well, you're just going to need to watch the video to find out.
