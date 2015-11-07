Story from Politics

"Spectre," the latest James Bond film with Monica Bellucci, is out. Love Bellucci. Her Bond girl? Not so much. (Refinery29)
Fashion bigwigs remember "Lucky." Eva Chen calls the magazine "#squadgoals before #squadgoals existed." (Refinery29)
Ever wonder what type of celeb Whitney Houston was? Apparently, super down-to-earth (other than wanting crystal glasses and a super-specific cranberry juice). (Refinery29)
THIS is what real post-baby bodies look like — no Photoshop or editing. (Refinery29)
Fashion favorite Kehinde Wiley photographed a feature in support of #BlackLivesMatter. "My interest is in the now — what does it feel like to be Black in 2015?" (Refinery29)
Meanwhile, it seems like a ton of '90s sitcoms predicted Trump's presidential campaign, like "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." (Refinery29)
Cat ladies lookin' good. This photo series celebrates YOU. (Refinery29)
Apparently, you lose your sense of humor when you don't sleep enough. Maybe it's time for a quick nap? (Refinery29)
