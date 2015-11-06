Did This '90s Sitcom Predict Donald Trump’s Presidency?

Molly Horan
In 2015, Donald Trump is the presidential candidate most likely to be championed by your racist relatives on Facebook. But in the 1990s and early 2000s, he was a sitcom staple. He played the guy with a lot of money on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And the guy visiting a hotel for people with a lot of money in Home Alone 2. And the guy the audience assumes has a lot of money in Sex and the City. Obviously, he has a wide range.

So, for just a moment, let's not worry about the potential political ramifications of Trump's presidential bid. Let's instead enjoy the fact that future kids could be reading this in their history books: "In 2015, businessman Donald Trump sought the Republican presidential nomination. Though he lacked political experience, he had been on an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

