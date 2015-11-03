Rachel Dolezal admitted to The Real that she was “biologically born white,” but identifies as Black. (Refinery29)
The Republican presidential candidates sent letters with specific demands to all the television networks set to host future debates. (The Hill)
An Oklahoma mayor’s husband and friends dressed up as KKK members and carried burning torches, but it was all just “a Halloween prank gone bad.” (Chicago Sun-Times)
An Ohio University fraternity was suspended for serenading a sorority house with a charming little ditty asking women to “send nudes.” (Mic)
Advertisement
A judge ordered Bill Cosby to give a new deposition in Janice Dickinson’s defamation lawsuit. (Refinery29)
Nearly 500 people were arrested at two separate electronic music festivals in Southern California. (Los Angeles Times)
Adele’s “Hello” continues its reign, becoming the first song ever to sell a million downloads in a week. (Billboard)
Advertisement