Janice Dickinson — one of the more than 50 women who have come forward to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual abuse — is compelling the disgraced comedian to speak. According to The Wrap, "In a hearing Monday, a judge granted Dickinson’s request for discovery, including Cosby and [his former attorney Marty] Singer." Both men will be deposed before November 25, per the judge's order.
Dickinson filed a defamation case against Cosby in May of this year. In November of 2014, the model and reality star revealed her claim that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1982 at Lake Tahoe. When that news came to light, Singer said that Dickinson's story about Cosby was "an outrageous defamatory lie" and "completely fabricated."
Dickinson's attorney Lisa Bloom told The Wrap, "We are absolutely delighted at this victory today. It is going to be a long fight, but this one victory is an important victory. We are up against Mr. Cosby and all his money and power and all his lawyers, and so we are very pleased that the judge, reading from the bench, made a very thorough and detailed decision in our favor."
This will be the second time this year that Cosby is deposed in a lawsuit filed against him. Back in October, Cosby was interrogated in the suit brought by Judy Huth, who alleges that he molested her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was just 15-years-old. The details of that deposition won't be made to the public until December 22.
While statutes of limitation currently prevent many of Cosby's alleged victims from filing suits against him, hopefully his depositions in these cases will help further expose the truth of his behavior.
Dickinson filed a defamation case against Cosby in May of this year. In November of 2014, the model and reality star revealed her claim that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1982 at Lake Tahoe. When that news came to light, Singer said that Dickinson's story about Cosby was "an outrageous defamatory lie" and "completely fabricated."
Dickinson's attorney Lisa Bloom told The Wrap, "We are absolutely delighted at this victory today. It is going to be a long fight, but this one victory is an important victory. We are up against Mr. Cosby and all his money and power and all his lawyers, and so we are very pleased that the judge, reading from the bench, made a very thorough and detailed decision in our favor."
This will be the second time this year that Cosby is deposed in a lawsuit filed against him. Back in October, Cosby was interrogated in the suit brought by Judy Huth, who alleges that he molested her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was just 15-years-old. The details of that deposition won't be made to the public until December 22.
While statutes of limitation currently prevent many of Cosby's alleged victims from filing suits against him, hopefully his depositions in these cases will help further expose the truth of his behavior.
Advertisement