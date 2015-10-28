The FBI is conducting a civil rights investigation into a South Carolina police officer’s violent arrest of a high school student in class. (Refinery29)
SXSW cancelled its panels on GamerGate and harassment due to “threats of violence." Proof enough that a panel on digital harassment needs to happen. (Slate)
The owners of Hobby Lobby are under federal investigation for possibly smuggling Biblical artifacts from the Middle East. (Daily Beast)
A Chinese economist suggested an, uh, inventive solution to his country’s gender imbalance: Men can share their wives! (National Post)
Museum janitors accidentally threw out an art installation. Either that or they’re the shadiest art critics ever. (Huffington Post)
A new study labels sugar “toxic,” linking it to higher incidences of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. First our bacon and now this?! (New York)
