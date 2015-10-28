Story from US News

The FBI is conducting a civil rights investigation into a South Carolina police officer’s violent arrest of a high school student in class. (Refinery29)
President Obama wants to limit the amount of standardized testing in schools. (The Atlantic)
SXSW cancelled its panels on GamerGate and harassment due to “threats of violence." Proof enough that a panel on digital harassment needs to happen. (Slate)
The owners of Hobby Lobby are under federal investigation for possibly smuggling Biblical artifacts from the Middle East. (Daily Beast)
A Chinese economist suggested an, uh, inventive solution to his country’s gender imbalance: Men can share their wives! (National Post)
Walmart is seeking permission to test a drone-delivery system. (NPR)
Museum janitors accidentally threw out an art installation. Either that or they’re the shadiest art critics ever. (Huffington Post)
A new study labels sugar “toxic,” linking it to higher incidences of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. First our bacon and now this?! (New York)
