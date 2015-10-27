A 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing at least 180 people. (The Guardian)
The World Health Organization found “sufficient evidence” that eating processed meat increases the risk of getting some cancers. (Time)
Florida called off its controversial week-long bear hunt after 293 animals were killed in less than two days. (Miami Herald)
The NYPD union is boycotting Quentin Tarantino’s films after he took part in a Black Lives Matter protest. (Vice)
Advertisement
Chewbacca was arrested in Ukraine while campaigning for Darth Vader to be mayor. Somehow this is a real news story. (Huffington Post)
Our deep dive into the culture of American Apparel revealed the iconic company shares a lot of characteristics with a cult. (Refinery29)
Kristen Wiig admitted that the sexist backlash to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot “bummed” her out. Us too. (Variety)
Advertisement