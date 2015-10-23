The Benghazi hearing recommenced with — what else — questions about Hillary Clinton’s email. (New York Times)
Skier Gus Kenworthy is an Olympic medalist, X Games champ, and the sport's first high-profile openly gay man. (ESPN)
Sheryl Sandberg gave Paul Ryan her “Lean In Award Of The Day." Sadly, she forgot that the congressman voted against equal pay. (Gawker)
An entire Canadian town is celebrating Christmas in October for a boy battling brain cancer. (Huffington Post)
Scientists claim there is a 99.9% chance of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hitting Los Angeles in the next three years. (Business Insider)
A group of seven South Carolina inmates got a total of nearly 20 years in solitary confinement for filming a music video. (New York Daily News)
Jeb Bush called Supergirl his favorite superhero, because she looks “pretty hot.” Cringe. (Refinery29)
