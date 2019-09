Jeb Bush, a man who is running for president, was unable to contain his adolescent excitement when an audience member at a Nevada event asked him about his favorite Marvel superhero. At first, Bush goofed and cited “old school guys, like Batman,” who is actually a DC hero. (What a #FakeGeekGirl, amirite?) Then, the politician really let his geek flag fly — or, well, certainly some flag was flying: “I saw that Supergirl is on TV,” the GOP candidate said, still confusing DC with Marvel. “I saw it when I was working out this morning. She looked kinda...she looked pretty hot. I don’t know which channel it’s on, but I’m looking forward to that.” So now we all have to live with the image of Jeb Bush working out and getting all mouthbreath-y and panty over Supergirl, a character that’s referred to as Supergirl for a reason? Great. ( Refinery29