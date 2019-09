In support of his new film Victor Frankenstein, a contemporary retelling of Mary Shelley’s classic tale, Daniel Radcliffe sat down with Playboy for a game of 20 Questions — and revealed more about his time on the Harry Potter set than we thought we’d ever (want to) know. Recognizing that J.K. Rowling’s fandom is never going to disappear, since “we’re already getting the next generation,” Radcliffe spoke candidly about how strange it was to be a teenager surrounded by acting greats like Gary Oldman and Dame Maggie Smith. When asked if he wasted time in the same way that typical teenaged boys do (i.e., playing with their wands), the actor revealed he could never masturbate on set. "I wash’t going, ‘When is Alan Rickman going to nail this scene so I can run back to my trailer?,'” he joked. "It would have been embarrassing to walk back on set and look the dignitaries of British acting royalty in the eye, knowing what I’d been doing." ( Out