Jim Webb officially dropped out of the Democratic primary race. He also hinted at a possible bid as an independent. (USA Today)
Netflix may revive Gilmore Girls for a limited-series run. Where Netflix leads, we will follow, anywhere that it tells us to. (Refinery29)
The American Cancer Society issued new mammogram guidelines. They've pushed back the age to start getting mammograms by five years. (New York Times)
Texas cut all Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics. Texas claims Planned Parenthood can't perform medical services in a "competent, safe, legal, and ethical manner." (CNN)
Justin Bieber addressed his dad’s weird tweet about his penis. Biebs thinks that, "It’s such a dad thing to say." (People)
Investigators suspect arson after six predominantly Black churches around St. Louis suffered fire damage in 10 days. (Refinery29)
Ohio delayed all scheduled executions until 2017, due to the difficulty of obtaining the right lethal injection drugs. (Buzzfeed)
Opening night tickets for the new Star Wars film are going for hundreds of dollars on eBay. If you're looking for a ticket, may the Force be with you! (Vulture)
