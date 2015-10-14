The five Democratic candidates for president hashed things out in Las Vegas last night. (Refinery29)
Planned Parenthood will no longer accept reimbursement for costs associated with fetal tissue donation. (NPR)
Playboy will no longer include pictures of naked women. But there will still be centerfolds in "suggestive poses." (Refinery29)
A woman tried suing her 12-year-old nephew for $127,000 after his hug allegedly caused her to break her wrist. How is that NOT an Onion story? (Refinery29)
Law & Order:SVU will produce a Duggars-inspired episode. So, that "ripped from the headlines" thing is still working out, we guess. (Boing Boing)
Starbucks now delivers! Well, only to the Empire State Building. It's a pilot program called "Green Apron Delivery." (Wired)
Tracy Morgan performed standup for the first time since the car accident that put him in a coma for two weeks. (Gothamist)
And Donald Trump is going to host Saturday Night Live on November 7. There really is no escaping The Donald. (Variety)
