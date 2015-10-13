Update: Jennifer Connell lost her lawsuit, with the jury needing less than thirty minutes to decide she would be awarded nothing.
Today in headlines that appear to be ripped from The Onion but are actually real, a Connecticut boy is currently being taken to court by his Manhattanite aunt after he gave her an injury-inducing hug. At the time of the hug in question, he was 8.
Sean Tarala, a resident of Westport, CT, was super excited to see his aunt Jennifer Connell, when she arrived at his birthday party. So, he hopped off the bike he was riding and ran over to hug her, yelling, "Auntie Jen, Auntie Jen!" (Seriously.) The hug knocked Connell over, resulting in a broken wrist. Now, she's looking for $127,000 in damages.
Among her grievances? "I was at a party recently, and it was difficult to hold my hors d’oeuvre plate,” she explained at the trial. To summarize, a 12-year-old is being sued for hugging his aunt at his birthday party. A report of the trial also mentions Tarala lost his mother last year. According to The Connecticut Post, at the trial Tarala, "appeared confused." He isn't the only one.
