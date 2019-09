Women Reveal Their Favorite Sex Toys — & How They Use Them

"When I do choose penetration, my dildos are a perfect tag team. [The Maverick and the Flurry] are the only toys that have allowed me to squirt. The Maverick is quite large and quite soft. For this reason, it's arguably my favorite toy. On the other hand, the Flurry is average-sized and extremely ridged. I hate anything with an upward curve, so this dildo is an amazingly smooth and easy ride. I use these two in alteration: Flurry first, Maverick second, to finish." Fairy Wand Massager: "When I arrived in France, I was lost without a Hitachi Magic Wand. I quickly found the Fairy Wand at a local shop, where I could barely make the transaction due to my poor language skills. I will never forget this, because a beautiful stranger offered to translate for me. After, he invited me for a cigarette and asked for my number. We went out a few times and he introduced me to other spots around Paris for fetish wear and leather goods.""I'd been seeing the Fun Factory Stronic at parties, and all of my friends were raving about it... This ended up being a major impulse buy, but I would do it again a thousand times over. The Stronic Zwei is so powerful and versatile. It's also quite big and firm. For this reason, I love using it for some serious back-door play. This is the only toy I've used with a partner so far."