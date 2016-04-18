Women Reveal Their Favorite Sex Toys — & How They Use Them

25Investment analystFemaleMenSingleMy specifications: It had to be quiet — I had a roommate in college to think about. I wanted it to be water-resistant, have something for my clit, and [be] in a reasonable price range. This is pretty solid; batteries eroded in it, but it’s fine. The mid-section is supposed to be massaging beads… My vagina isn't sensitive enough, I guess, to feel massaged, so it’s kind of a useless function. The vibrating on my clit is nice with the rabbit ears, especially because I have a clit ring. The majority of usage is solo, but my ex-boyfriend thought it was fun to play with."Truth be told, I never got off with my rabbit vibrator. Sure, it would feel good, but it wouldn't make me come. I decided that I needed to invest in more intense, heavy machinery. After much research, I found — and was a little scared of — the Stronic Eins. It's classified as a thruster — a next-gen vibrator for sure… I lie there lazily like a dead fish and let it do the work. It’s nice, but it just isn't a real dick."