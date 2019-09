4. Relationships: Text dirty to me.

4. Relationships: Text dirty to me.

5. Fashion: The only wonder in bras these days is wondering why millennial women won't wear one.

6. Money: It's all about the Hamiltons.

7. Career: Want to be successful like me? Answer yes to these questions…

8. Love & Marriage: Till margaritas do us part.

According to a new survey, people who sext are more likely to be in stable, committed relationships…and probably have way more penetration. So keep sending those dick pics, I guess. To the disappointment of bra manufacturers and America at large, bra sales for millennials are dropping. I want young people to know bras are the reason people think mine are fake. A marketing professor in Toronto says we value our purchases more when we pay cash. Which is why you should always pay your credit card bill with a stack of singles. A woman studied the thoughts and behaviors of more than 100 high earners. If you answer yes to the questions in the article, you might have what it takes to be a millionaire. Or you could end up poor…who the hell knows? After surveying 2,767 married couples, researchers found that those who drink together are happier...mostly because they can't remember what they fought about the night before.