Save The Date: A Guide To Millennial Celebration Trends

Is there anything millennials love more than a party? We're pretty sure the answer is no. Save The Date is our toast to celebrations of all kinds — from weddings to 30th birthdays, Godparent proposals to teacup pig parties (yep, really). We examine why we can't help but invent new reasons to revel, and how to avoid losing friends in the process. We don't have all the answers, but we're asking the tough questions. We've Reached Peak Party. Now What? There's no "right" way to throw (or attend) a party anymore. But still, we could all use an informal user manual. by Amelia Harnish Guess What? You Don't Have To Get Married To Register For Gifts Registries, once reserved for weddings, have now spread to birthdays and housewarmings. by Cait Munro You're Not the Only One Stressed About Your Social Calendar One in five Refinery29 readers surveyed say they feel stressed enough by their social obligations to have talked with their therapist about it. by Cory Stieg