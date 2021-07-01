Meet The Black-Owned Beauty Marketplace To Have On Your Radar

Salim Holder: "I loved what I did, but it occurred to me [that] I'm growing these businesses by millions of dollars, and I was like, 'You know what, if I could do it for them, I could probably do it for myself.' That's the thing that really drove me: The fact that I couldn't see the connection between the things I was doing on a daily basis, and how that was actually improving the lives of others.



It was always important for me to actually contribute to the communities I'm a part of. And so with that, in January 2018, I decided I was going to step away from the corporate world. I wasn't sure what the next step was, but I was like, 'I know it's not this.'"