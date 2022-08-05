Why My Shrunken 4C Natural Hair Went Viral

It was a business meeting that inspired me to make the videos. They were talking about how if you only follow your friends, and if you follow the norm, you will always get the same result. And the result is everyone — especially women — trying really hard to fit into an antiquated beauty standard and still not finding real self-love, or finding real friendships. You don't really get anything from trying to fit into this ideal. For me personally, trying to be like everybody else was a way for me to feel safe but I still didn’t feel safe. There is safety in being dishonest with yourself. If I was to get on TikTok and not say a word and just show my outfits, I would be so much safer.