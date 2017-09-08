Every once in a while, we come across an event or cultural moment that shifts our perspective and really gets our creative juices flowing. Our annual, artistically driven Brooklyn funhouse, 29Rooms (you might've heard of it), is one of those. And this year, we're adding a little extra magic to the mix with the help of Cadillac and Jason Wu.
Both legends in their fields for luxurious style and cutting-edge creations, the brands have joined forces to bring forth a vision that's bold and totally refreshing: Art of Innovation. Exploring the evolution of an idea, from fleeting vision to full-fledged creation, this captivating visual display is much more than a photo op (though, there'll be plenty of time for that, too). Delve into the color story of the room, powered by Jason Wu's GREY collection, which celebrates the moments in life that aren't so black and white. From there, stop and pose for a quick 'gram in front of a stunning floor-to-ceiling mural, emblazoned with the company's ethos and mission to Dare Greatly. And most importantly, get a glimpse into the headspaces of our nation's most forward-thinking creators. What you do with all the soon-to-be-found inspiration headed your way? We'll leave that to you.
Can't make it? Not to worry. Join designer Jason Wu as he takes over Cadillac House September 12 through 24 for his #GREYOUT experience, featuring complimentary manicures, professionally instructed fitness classes, industry-insider keynotes, and the unveiling of a specially curated nine-piece capsule collection.
