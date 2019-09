29Rooms Is BACK & Bigger Than Ever

Join the festivities from September 8 to 11, and in line with our Turn It Into Art theme, you'll find yourself immersed in 29 otherworldly rooms (read: a laughter-driven car wash and cathartic punching-bag symphony) bursting with creativity, culture, and plenty of photo ops — if that's your thing. While we're hesitant to give away too much, some things you can expect are an Ulta Beauty carousel, a Dunkin' Donuts Coffee At Home tasting room, and an Aldo -shoe-lined runway, alongside collabs with Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Roberts, and Planned Parenthood. From there, dive into Juicy Couture Fragrance 's tropical-meets-arctic oasis, enter Clarins ' chambers of beauty, get blown away by Dyson's Supersonic™ -powered pinwheel, and find inspiration in Cadillac x Jason Wu's gravity-defying installation.