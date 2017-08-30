29Rooms Is BACK & Bigger Than Ever

At the risk of sounding braggy, we have to admit that we know how to throw a pretty wild party. (Don't believe us? We've got receipts.) You may even remember hearing about a little event we put on in New York called 29Rooms: a highly curated funhouse of style, culture, and technology — with a healthy sprinkling of magic to boot. Now, back and bigger than ever for its third run, we dare to say that we've officially outdone ourselves this year.
Join the festivities from September 8 to 11, and in line with our Turn It Into Art theme, you'll find yourself immersed in 29 otherworldly rooms (read: a laughter-driven car wash and cathartic punching-bag symphony) bursting with creativity, culture, and plenty of photo ops — if that's your thing. While we're hesitant to give away too much, some things you can expect are an Ulta Beauty carousel, a Dunkin' Donuts Coffee At Home tasting room, and an Aldo-shoe-lined runway, alongside collabs with Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Roberts, and Planned Parenthood. From there, dive into Juicy Couture Fragrance's tropical-meets-arctic oasis, enter Clarins' chambers of beauty, get blown away by Dyson's Supersonic™-powered pinwheel, and find inspiration in Cadillac x Jason Wu's gravity-defying installation.
Pro tip: Don't forget to download the official 29Rooms app to get updates, learn more about the activations you'll see at 29Rooms, and gain access to our exclusive Williamsburg neighborhood guide, 29Places, featuring all the hippest happenings in the area. Did we mention it's packed with deals? Make sure you're charged up, and get ready to snap, 'gram, and hashtag your way to 29Rooms heaven.
When: September 8 through 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: 106 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Tickets are sold out, but keep an eye out on Instagram for info about ways to win free tickets!
