Celebrate Your Values With These 29Rooms Posters

29Rooms is a celebration of the values that Refinery29 holds dear, from the power of creativity and the importance of individuality to the ever growing immediate need to cultivate positive change in the world and inspire activism. It is a living, breathing, moving embodiment of our editorial perspective that allows audiences to choose their own adventure and find new and exciting ways to express themselves and connect.
This year as we prepare to take 29Rooms to Los Angeles, we’ve gone even further in challenging ourselves to take the powerful words of our writers out of the digital realm and into the real world with The Values Stand. Now more than ever, it is important that we speak to these issues every single day, that they permeate our daily lives and conversations.
Advertisement
So download the images, print them, make posters for your bedroom, or signs for a march. It’s easy to feel alone in this world, but not when we are held together by the belief in possibility and the hope for a brighter future.
Advertisement