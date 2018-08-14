For each iteration of 29Rooms, we pride ourselves on creating a collection of thought-provoking, artistic, playful, and — of course — highly Instagramable moments, complete with brightly colored backdrops, neon light displays, and interactive artwork at every turn. In other words, every single room is begging to be photographed. So when we were brainstorming for our Samsung studio at 29Rooms Chicago, we knew we had to create a one-of-a-kind experience that would take the Insta-worthy exhibit to the next level.
In order to let our 29Rooms Chicago attendees get the most for their feeds, we armed them with the Samsung Galaxy S9+. In front of an ombré-colored backdrop of high-speed fans, attendees used the phone’s Super Slo-Mo function (at a whopping 960 frames per second) to show off their best dramatic hair flips and over-the-top slow runs. Ahead, check out a few of our favorites, and get inspired to start 'gramming your own slow-mos.