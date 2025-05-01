I Got Engaged & Went On A Romantic Getaway — By Myself

First, there was the in-room welcome gift, a bottle of champagne on ice with two glasses as ready vessels for celebratory imbibing. I take a sip in our engagement’s honor. Then there’s the mimosa breakfast in bed, a delicious American-style breakfast with the best coffee of my entire trip. Even though I'm traveling by myself, I get the full couple experience: there are two plates of bacon, scrambled eggs, and hash browns; a platter of four pieces of toast (assumedly two per person); two cups for coffee; two orange juices; and a spread of donuts that I reluctantly skip because *hello wedding.* I rationalize that B would have let me have his orange juice though so I steal that (and an extra hash brown).