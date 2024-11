According to Drake , "cease and desist is for h**s." However, the Canadian rapper seemed not to heed his own advice. Kendrick and Drake's battle of the blog era kings seemingly ended after Kendrick's video for "Not Like Us" was released on the Fourth of July. The battle over bars has turned into potential legal battles for Drake and Universal Music Group . Drake is alleging UMG inflated the success of Kendrick's diss track with bots and more. To understand how we got from " Not Like Us " to "Bot Like Us," it's important to know the timeline of how we got here and what both have done in the public eye since what has been perceived to be Drake's nail in the coffin. To me, Drake has completely lost sight of what the goal is for his own interests.