Furthermore, there was a moment where the Lacheys brought up their pod conversations where Richardson admitted to cheating in past relationships. However, the reunion failed to address other problematic aspects of Richardson’s behavior. Particularly, the racially charged moment when he called Davis a “mutt” (and her going along with it) while she described her mixed heritage. This oversight could’ve been a teachable moment and used as an opportunity to condemn the use of such derogatory language, especially in 2024. But I personally believe this proves perhaps the hosts didn’t have the range to handle such a sensitive topic.