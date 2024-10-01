Nicky Hilton For Rebecca Vallance Collection Is Holiday-Inspired

Vallance says that it’s that fashion experience — Hilton-Rothschild studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons The New School for Design, and previously had her own fashion lines — that appealed to her for the brand’s first collaboration of its kind. (While Rebecca Vallance has partnered with Australian Airline Qantas on business class pajamas and amenities kit, it’s the first time the label partnered with another fashion name.) “If you’re a trained designer, you know what’s going to work and what’s not,” she says. “It was never a crossword; it was easy and fun.” This came through in the designs, according to Vallance: “We showed the collection to our favorite department stores and online retailers through our illustrations, and they loved it so much, they bought it without seeing the samples. I think that speaks to the strength of the collection as well.”